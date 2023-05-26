Piqua Police reports

Police log

May 23

-11:14 p.m.: warrant. Brianna Hess, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for complicity charges, aggravated robbery – deadly weapon on or about suspect charges, possessing drug abuse instruments charges, tampering with evidence charges, and felonious assault charges. James Hughes, 49, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant for complicity charges, theft charges, aggravated robbery charges, and felonious assault charges.

-10:54 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Chase Nelson, 18, of Piqua, Sierra Wells, 18, of Piqua, and a male juvenile offender, 16, were each charged with one count of disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening after officers received a report of several subjects allegedly fighting at the 500 block of Wood Street.

-12:32 p.m.: warrant. Cara Berger, 47, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant on the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

-10:51 a.m.: theft. Officers received a report of a theft of five catalytic convertors overnight from Camping World on North County Road 25A.

-12:23 a.m.: domestic violence. Darrell Joslin, 47, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm.

Crashes

– Jacy Gilliam, 25, of Vanceburg, KY, was cited for assured clear distance ahead after failing to slow down on Covington Avenue following another vehicle on May 15 at 12:31 p.m.

The other vehicle was operated by Richard Kowal, 53, of Dayton.

Compiled by Haylee Pence.