Troy student named to Utah Tech Dean’s List

ST. GEORGE, UTAH — In a display of academic achievement, nearly 12 percent of Utah Tech University students earned Dean’s List recognition for the Spring 2023 semester.

Specifically, 1,240 students were included on the Dean’s List. Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the Dean’s List. Students are also required to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

Amanda Griffith, of Troy, Ohio, was among the 1,240 students awarded inclusion on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

“I’d like to congratulate all of our students whose hard work has paid off and earned them placement on the Dean’s List,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “I’m proud of our students for taking advantage of all the opportunities available here at Utah Tech.”

Over the last five years alone, Utah Tech has expanded its programs from 188 to 276, representing a 47 percent increase. By offering eight graduate, 57 bachelor’s, 64 certificates, 48 minors, 76 emphases and 23 associate degree programs, the university provides a comprehensive education in a variety of fields to prepare students for the careers of their dreams.

To learn more about Utah Tech University, visit utahtech.edu.

