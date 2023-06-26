Piqua Police log

THURSDAY

-10:40 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at McDonalds on Covington Avenue.

-10:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

-10:05 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 700 block of South Street. Gary L. Mowery, 68, of Piqua, was charged with assault and resisting arrest.

-7:37 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 600 block of Clark Avenue.

-4:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Camp Street. A television was reported stolen from a residence.

-12:41 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 700 block of South Downing Street.

-8:54 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 800 block of West High Street.

-7:07 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East Main Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:54 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Alexy Malave, 39, of Piqua, was charged with DUI, domestic violence and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

-9:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.-2:27 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. A female subject was arrested for shoplifting.

-4:42 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Piqua Church of the Nazarene on South Sunset Drive.

-2:36 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Piqua Manor on West High Street.

-2:27 p.m.: theft. Michele R. Sowders, 49, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.