Police log

MONDAY

-6:33 a.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1000 block of Walker Street.

SUNDAY

9:03 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 600 block of Mumford Drive. Jennifer A. Marquis, 39, of Covington, was charged with assault.

-7:56 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Hawk Circle.

-7:26 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-12:53 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at ConAgra Foods on Dye Mill Road. A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot.

SATURDAY

-9:41 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Talia A. Rudy, 40, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-4:46 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

-11:11 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1500 block of Saratoga Drive.

-2:03 p.m.: DUI. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Armand Drive and Wayne Street. Glen R. Spaide, 48, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

FRIDAY

-10:39 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Hampton Inn on Troy Town Drive.

-4:11 p.m.: driving under suspension. Tyler J. Boyd, 39, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension.

-8:14 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Market Street.

