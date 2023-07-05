Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-5:53 a.m.: assault. Travis E. Jackson, 27, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

SUNDAY

-7:19 p.m.: theft. Thomas W. Lee, 38, of Greenville, was charged with theft.

-6:51 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Covington Avenue.

-5:50 p.m.: CPO/TPO violation. Demetrique E. Stewart, 36, of Piqua, was charged with violating a protection order.

-4:10 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of Second Street.

-2:55 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-2:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Wood Street.

-1:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Willard Street.

-11:52 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of South Main Street.

-6:39 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Forest Avenue.

-6:24 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East North Street.

-2:36 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of West North Street.

SATURDAY

-11:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Piqua Stor N Lock on Garbry Road.

-11:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 800 block of Boal Avenue.

-10:19 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 400 block of Riverside Drive. A glass front door was reported shattered.

-10:16 p.m.: driving under suspension. Tristan R. Neal, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-9:15 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1300 block of Camaro Court.

-11:44 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of Maple Street.

-11:21 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of Downing Street.

-11:01 a.m.: misuse of credit card. Fred H. Wagner IV, 51, of Piqua, was charged with misuse of a credit card.

FRIDAY

-10:58 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. Samantha J. Gansheimer, 44, of Piqua, was charged with assault.

-9:57 p.m.: public indecency. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Scottish Thistle on West high Street. A male subject was reported eating flowers and yelling at subjects on a downtown patio. The subject then exposed himself to several women, including a juvenile. Jordan A. Reedy,34, of Piqua, was charged with public indecency and resisting arrest.

-7:21 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Wood Street.

-3:33 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2900 block of Delaware Circle.

-12:46 p.m.: animal abandonment. Pamela L. Gibbs, 60, of Piqua, was charged with abandonment, animal at-large.

-11:00 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Justin J. Ramon, 27, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.