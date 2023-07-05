Police log

MONDAY

-4:29 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault at Troy Public Square NE.

-4:00 a.m. theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Agave and Rye on North Market Street. A subject came to the police department to report stolen vehicle keys and cell phone.

SUNDAY

-8:54 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Buckeye Community Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-8:32 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

-7:31 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of York Lane.

-6:08 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 600 block of South Union Street.

-5:14 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

-3:21 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Big Mike’s BP on Archer Drive.

-2:11 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of Washington Road.

-1:30 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Dollar Tree on West Main Street.

-1:29 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-1:21 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1100 block of Washington Road.

-11:56 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Taco Bell on West Main Street.

-9:06 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-7:31 a.m.: drug possession. Michael L. Pogue, 35, of Troy, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession f hashish, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering drugs.

-2:32 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2600 block of Fieldstone Court.

-2:16 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 500 block of Summit Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:41 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Burger King on West Main Street.

-10:43 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Sherwood Clean on Foss Way.

-9:46 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Crawford Street.

-6:54 p.m.: littering. Rico L. Edwards, 40, of Troy, was charged with littering.

-3:38 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at the Royal Inn on Brukner Drive.

-12:04 a.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Red Maple Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.