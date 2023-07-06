Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-9:52 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at McDonalds on East Ash Street.

-5:54 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1100 block of Maple Street.

-2:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of South Wayne Street.

-3:09 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Washington Commons on North McKinley Avenue.

-2:31 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Speedway on Scot Drive.

-12:37 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

MONDAY

-10:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of West Greene Street.

-1:57 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at the Buckle on East Ash Street.

-12:04 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Endless Ink on North Wayne Street.

-10:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East North Street.

-10:28 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.