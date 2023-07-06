Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:00 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of North elm Street.

-12:52 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-12:34 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 100 block of North Madison Street. Kalessa R. Hill, 33, of Troy, was charged with assault and endangering children.

TUESDAY

-11:16 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1100 block of York Lane.

-10:05 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of Fernwood Drive and Dellwood Drive.

-9:24 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Dollar General on West Market Street.

-12:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-12:13 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Goodwill on West Main Street.

MONDAY

-10:51 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Fire Station 11 on East Canal Street.

-9:03 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of South Ridge Avenue.

-8:05 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

-8:05 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Anytime Fitness on West Main Street.

-4:23 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Jody D. Bellamy, 46, of Troy, was charged with theft.

-4:09 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Marathon on West Main Street.

-3:26 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 700 block of Meadow Lane.

-10:18 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.