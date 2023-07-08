Piqua Police log

FRIDAY

-1:57 a.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of reckless operation near the intersection of North Reece Road and North state Route 66 in Washington Township. Joyce Christie, 56, of Rochester, PA was charged with DUI.

-12:34 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Speedway on Scot Drive.

THURSDAY

-10:20 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 bock of Lincoln Street. Yard equipment was reported stolen from the owner’s yard.

-8:06 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Miami Street.

-4:29 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 300 block of Franklin Street.

-4:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Adams Street.

-12:38 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of Morrow Street.

-11:56 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of Covington Avenue. A dump trailer was reported stolen from the front yard overnight.

-8:47 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Covington Avenue.

-8:12 a.m.: driving under suspension. Lessa Q. McNeal, 38, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

WEDNESDAY

-10:07 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Pitsenbarger Park on South Street. William J. Willis, Jr., 25, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

-9:59 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1800 block of Britton Drive.

-9:32 p.m.: breaking and entering. Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering in the 1500 block of Amherst Avenue. Chip A. Mills, 31, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, receiving stolen property and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

-9:06 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 600 block of West Water Street. Andrew D. Swartz, 30, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damaging.

-7:34 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Blaine Avenue.

-4:13 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1400 block of Jed Way.

-4:11 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Journey’s Salon on Looney Road. Dustin W. Hawkins, 40, address at-large, was arrested on an out-of-county warrant and charged with obstructing official business.

-10:05 a.m.: discharge of firearm. Dustin J. Brown, 39, of Brown Township, was charged with discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises.

-7:16 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Marathon on West Water Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.