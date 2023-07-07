Remington Hutson, 4, of Fletcher, poses on a pair of giant sunglasses as her mom, Billie Hutson, takes her photo at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6. Remington is also the daughter of Jason Hutson.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Lucas Snyder, right, 6, talks to his, mom, Brandi Snyder, both of Mason, while spraying her feat with water to cool her down at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6. Lucas is also the son of Andrew Snyder.
Jon Pardi fist bumps a fan while performing on the Main Stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Misty Meiman, left, of Independence, Ky., dances with Tori Schlimin, of Verona, Ky., as Jon Pardi performs behind them on the Main Stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jody Bost, of St. Paris, wears rhinestone covered sunglasses and a patriotic hat while attending Country Concert on Thursday, July 7.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Dan Florez twirls his wife, Jamie Florez, around as they attended Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Drew Green performs on the Saloon stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Max Geers performs on the VIP stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Headliner Tim McGraw performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Headliner Tim McGraw performs at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Singing along to music at Country Concert are, left to right, Makenna Pettus, of Anna, Ryley Neilan, of Columbus, and Brooke Pettus, of Anna. The three attended the concert on Thursday, July 6.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jon Pardi fist bumps a fan while performing on the Main Stage at Country Concert on Thursday, July 6.