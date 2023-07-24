Piqua Police log

SUNDAY

-9:32 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 2200 block of Deerfield.

-8:36 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Buffalo Wings and Rings on East Ash Street.

-8:32 p.m.: trespassing.Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 2200 block of Deerfield. Chance J. Krommanecker, 34, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

-2:42 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Covington Avenue.

-2:23 p.m.: driving under suspension. Michael A. Burch, 46, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension.

-4:45 a.m. criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of South Street. A vehicle window was reported shattered.

-1:59 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Speedway on Scot Drive.

-12:54 a.m.: shots fired. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Park Avenue. Subjects were reported shooting some kind of projectiles at a residence from a moving vehicle.

SATURDAY

-9:20 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of South Main Street.

-5:32 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1200 bock of Chevy Lane.

-3:01 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Lucky’s on North Main Street.

-12:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Clark PI on Looney Road. Sean M. Craft, 40, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-10:41 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1700 block of Dover Avenue.

-10:20 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

-9:03 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Jesse S. Pearson, 33, of Piqua, was charged with criminal damage/mischief.

-4:34 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Shell on South Street.

-2:51 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Speedway on Covington Avenue.

-2:18 a.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 8000 block of North County Road 25A. Matthew D. Shoe, 40, of Piqua, was charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

FRIDAY

-10:45 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Wayne Street.

-9:41 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Southside Laundromat on South Wayne Street.

-5:40 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 400 block of Blaine Avenue.

-2:19 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Spring Street.

-1:40 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Boal Avenue.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.