Hank Poff watches his birdie putt on the second hole in a semifinal match with Ryan Pearson Sunday in the Echo Hills Match Play championship. Brian Deal chips on to the first green in a semifinal match with Mike Bosse in the Echo Hills Match Play championship. Ryan Pearson hits his approach shot on the first hole Sunday. Mike Bosse blasts out of bunker on the first hole Sunday at Echo Hills.

PIQUA — The championship match in the Echo Hills Match Play tournament is set.

Piqua City Champion and second seed Brian Deal will play ninth seed Hank Poff for the title.

In the semifinals Saturday, Poff overcame an early three-down deficit to fourth seed Ryan Pearson to win 3-and-2.

Deal was pushed to the distance before edging sixth seed Mike Bosse 1-up.

In the opening round, top seed Justin Weber lost to Dan Weatherly in a playoff, while in the match of the tournament 10th seed JayDee Denson outlasted seventh seed Doug Harter in a match that went 23 holes.

In other first-round matches, Poff defeated eighth seed Dennis Bradley 4-and-3, Ryan Pearson defeated Ryan Trombley 5-and-3, fifth seed Jeff Jennings knocked off 12th seed Randy Stine 1-up, Deal defeated 15th seed Sean Weatherly 8-and-6, third seed Ron Pearson Jr. defeated 14th seed Rob Dunn 5-and-4 and Bosse defeated 11th seed Tyler Claus 4-and-3.

In the quarterfinals, Poff defeated Dan Weatherly 3-and-2, Ryan Pearson defeated Jeff Jennings 3-and-1, Deal defeated Denson 5-and-4 and Bosse defeated Ron Pearson Jr. 2-up.