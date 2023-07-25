Chloe & the Steel Strings will perform on Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, as part of the Fridays on Prouty concert series presented by Troy Main Street and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Courtesy | Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Toledo-based Chloe & the Steel Strings will perform in downtown Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, as part of the Fridays on Prouty concert series presented by Troy Main Street and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Chloe and the Steel Strings are acoustically driven and have crafted their unique sound of singer-songwriter Americana with a dash of psychedelic headspace, weaving rhythms and vocals. The band’s sound has been described as if “Joni Mitchell had a baby with the Flying Burrito Brothers.”

The band released their debut album, “Burn Bright,” in early 2022.

The album was written and self-recorded in their home, and touches on topics of selfactualization, finding true purpose, and following your heart. More information can be found online at www.ChloeandtheSteelStrings.com.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from the Troy Foundation. Join us in the center of lovely downtown Troy, Ohio at Prouty Plaza. Bring a lawn chair and your best friend. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty.