Piqua Police log

TUESDAY

-9:13 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 300 block of Wayne Street.

-6:55 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at 1 More on Wood Street. A vehicle was reported keyed in the parking lot.

-5:17 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of East Grant Street and South Main Street.

-4:48 p.m.: driving under suspension. Tiffany L. Compton, 34, of Piqua, was charged with driving under OVI suspension.

-12:12 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on east Ash Street.

MONDAY

-9:10 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Covington Avenue.

-7:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Hemm’s Glass Shop on South Main Street. Brandon M. Sano, 40, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-5:48 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

-4:47 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 1100 block of Van Way.

-12:49 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

-9:46 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 300 block of Virginia Street.

-8:19 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 800 block of South Street.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.