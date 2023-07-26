Home News Part of West Main Street closed during week of Aug. 14 News Part of West Main Street closed during week of Aug. 14 By Staff Reports - July 26, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp TROY — West Main Street in Troy will be closed to through traffic from Monroe to Plum Streets due to asphalt milling and overlay work from Aug. 14-17. The road is expected to be closed on Monday, Aug. 14, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday Aug. 18. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rider in fatal motorcycle crash identified Edison State professor awarded excellence in teaching Spirit EMS record