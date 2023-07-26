By Matt Clevenger

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Authorities have identified the rider involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Sullivan Road in Bethel Township on Sunday, July 23.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has identified the rider as Robert L. Dillon of Tipp City. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 3 p.m.

Dillon was traveling northbound in the 9000 block of Sullivan Road when the crash occurred, according to a crash report filed with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and was found unconscious by a homeowner an unknown amount of time later.

Dillon’s motorcycle was also found in a ditch approximately 10 feet from the roadway, the report said.

Dillon was transported to Kettering Health in Dayton, where he was later pronounced deceased.