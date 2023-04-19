Piqua Post 184 presents Americanism Awards

Piqua American Legion Post 184 presented the 2023 Americanism Awards during a ceremony at the post on Monday, April 17, 2023. This year’s winners included, Kaitlyn Schlosser and Johnny Ward, PHS 9th grade; Ashlyn Gearhardt and Braden Holtvogt, PHS 10th grade; Marin Funderburg and Aiden Williams, PHS 11tj grade’ Savannah Cox and Jordan Slife, PHS 12th grade; Samantha Marlow (Sidney) and Joshua Schilling (Troy), UVCC 11th grade; Alexis Torovio (Jackson Center) and Zachary Burton (Jackson Center), UVCC 12th grade.

