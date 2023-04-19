Troy girls run away with Miami County Invitational

CASSTOWN — Senior sprinter Leah Harnis led the Troy girls track and field team to a runaway win at the Miami County Invitational Tuesday at Miami East High School.

The Troy girls had 223.5 points and Tippecanoe was second with 141.

Milton-Union was third, Miami East was fourth, Covington was fifth, Piqua was sixth, Bethel was seventh, Newton was eighth, Bradford was ninth and Troy Christian was 10th.

Harnish swept the 100, 12.50; 200, 25.90; and 400, 57.59.

Also winning for Troy were Millie Peltier, 1,600, 5:32.75; Aubrey Jones, long jump, 16-4 3-4; Tatyana Green, shot put, 35-2; Hannah Duff, pole vault, 11-0 the 800 relay, 1:50.13 and the 400 relay, 53.19.

Finishing second were Hannah Steggemann, 100 hurdles, 17.09; Jones, 100, 13.12; Kiley Kitta, 800, 2:33.16; Ava McCoy, 200, 27.64 and Kiyah Baker, shot put, 33-9.

Taking third were Deanna Rohlfs, 100 hurdles, 17.57.; Peltier, 3,200, 12:23.76; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 99-3 and Alyssa Kern, pole vault, 8-6.

Winning for Tippecanoe were Hayley Tandy, 300 hurdles, 51.11; Gracie Wead, 800, 2:32.17; Alissa Magoto, high jump, 5-0; the 1,600 relay (Alissa Magoto, Alex Foster, Briley Barton, Chelsea Detwiller), 4:22.54 and the 3,200 relay (Isa Ramos, Libby Krebs, Wead, Shelby Hept), 10:39.53.

Taking second were Ramos, 1,600, 5:38.53 and 3,200, 12:11.53; Foster, 400, 61.51; Kaylee Smith, high jump, 4-10; the 800 relay (Maddi Moran, Foster, Alissa Magoto, Kendall Davis), 1:52.01 and the 400 relay (Moran, Dettwiller, Jillian Magato, Ayeva Tilley), 53.98.

Finishing third was Moran, 100, 13.15.

For Milton-Union, Annie Smith won the 100 hurdles, 16.38 and took second in the long jump, 15-3 1-2; and the 1,600 relay was second, 4:31.0.

Taking third were Savanna Smith, 1,600, 5:48.95; Jenna Brumbaugh, 400, 62.26 and long jump, 15-0 3-4 and Morgan Quesinberry, 300 hurdles, 52.92.

For Miami East, winning the discus was Annika Paton, 115-0.

Taking second were Shelby Preston, discus, 104-2 and the 3,200 relay (Kennedee Elifritz, Teaghan Kress, Maryn Gross, Kendal Staley), 10:58.05.

Finishing third were Paton, shot put, 32-4 1-2 and the 1,600 relay (Lindi Snodgrass, Elifritz, Meg Gilliland, Maria Broerman), 4:34.92.

For Covington, Elyza Long won the 3,200, 11:57.51.

Taking third were Johanna Welborn, 800, 2:35.99; Carlie Besecker, 200, 27.68 and the 3,200 relay (Welborn, Kassidy Turner, Bella Welch, Elyza Long), 11:17.86.

For Piqua, taking second were Natalie Hemmert,, 300 hurdles, 51.50 and Libby Bradney, pole vault, 10-6.

Taking third were the 800 relay, 1:57.22 and the 400 relay, 54.27.

For Bethel, Karley Moore was third in the high jump, 4-8.