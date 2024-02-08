Piqua seniors Parker James, Ky Warner make college choices

Piqua High School seniors Parker James (left) and Ky Warner (right) signed their letters of intent Wednesday. James will play football for Walsh University and Warner will play football for Capital University. Piqua High School senior Parker James is shown with his family after signing his letter of intent to play football for Walsh University. Piqua High School senior Ky Warner is shown with his father Jayson Warner and mother Nicole Hutson after signing his letter of intent to play football for Capital University.

PIQUA — Two Piqua football players made their college choices Wednesday, signing their letters of intent in front of the Piqua trophy case.

Parker James

The son of John James and Robin James, James has been a standout on the offensive line for the last two seasons.

He will continue his football career at Walsh University.

“I guess the biggest reason is a I really liked the coaches,” James said. “Even though it was my decision, I know both my parents agreed with decision.”

The 6-foot-4, 315 pounder anchored the offensive line from the center position and helped them to 1,629 yards rushing an 13 touchdowns on 357 carries and 614 yards and four touchdowns passing.

James feels like his best football is still in front of him.

“There is always room for improvement,” he said.

And Piqua football coach Bill Nees agrees.

“Parker (James) has gotten better every year he played for us,” Nees said. “And he has done the same thing in wrestling. He is a competitor.”

And James looks forward to the next challenge.

“I know I am going to have to work hard,” he said. “But, I am excited about it.”

Ky Warner

Warner, the son of Jayson Warner and Nicole Hutson, has had a lot of different responsibilities for the Piqua football team.

That will change at Capital University next year, when focuses on the safety position.

“I am hoping to play right away,” he said. “I have always loved football. I know some of the coaches and players up there. I know I am going to have work hard, but I am excited.”

On offense, Warner split time between quarterback and running back this year.

He completed 44 of 74 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 504 yards and five touchdowns on 131 carries.

On defense he had 48 tackles and two tackles for loss.

“The thing is Ky is such a good athlete, he played a lot of different places for us,” Nees said. “Now, he will be able to home in on one position.”

Warner is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I always throught about playing college football,” he said. “I am excited about it.”

