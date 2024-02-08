Vote for Sheriff Dave Duchak

To the editor:

In my capacity as County Commissioner, I strongly endorse Sheriff Dave Duchak for re-election. His exceptional work as Sheriff has been intricate in making Miami County one of the safest counties in Ohio. Perhaps more than any elected office, a County Sheriff must have unwavering integrity, dedication to service without exception, and the willingness to put the well-being of constituents before your own. Fortunately for all of us who call Miami County home, these are qualities that he has unfailingly adhered to long before becoming Miami County Sheriff. As a former law enforcement official, I had the opportunity to work with Dave before he was Sheriff. I observed firsthand during the very early days of his career as a policeman, his dedication to carrying out the duties of the profession with excellence and distinction.

The respect and support that our community gives to the deputies of the Sheriff’s office is a direct reflection of Dave’s leadership and dedication to his staff. In a society in which so many look for any reason to criticize law enforcement, Miami County Sheriff’s deputies have a sterling reputation for professionalism and selfless service. These men and women have tremendous respect for, and closely adhere to the Sheriff’s high standards in every facet of their work.

One quality that I and elected officials across the State respect most about the Sheriff is his dedication to collaboration with other County officials. For example, the Sheriff’s work with Job and Family Services demonstrates his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of some of the most vulnerable populations of our community. He sets an exemplary standard for elected officials cooperating for the greater good of the community.

I humbly ask that you support Sheriff Dave Duchak with your vote for re-election.

Thank You, Gregory Simmons

Miami County Commissioner