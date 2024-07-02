Piqua to hold 11th annual rummage sale

PIQUA — The 11th annual rummage sale, sponsored by the Mission Committee at St. Boniface / St. Mary Parishes, will be held on July 13, and 14 in the Caserta Activities Center, located at 218 S. Downing St. The sale hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon.

Proceeds from the rummage sale benefit the parishes’ missionaries in Chile and Guatemala and their twinning project in Dominica. A variety of household items, toys, holiday decorations, and MORE will be for sale. There will be home-baked goods, a food-stand, a purse/jewelry boutique, and complimentary religious items, too. On Sunday, everything (except food) is half price.

Donations are being accepted for the rummage sale. To arrange donation pick-up or for additional information, contact Don Stonerock, at 937-773-2400. (Please no clothing, baby cribs, car seats, mattresses, or CRT TVs).