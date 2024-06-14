Piqua to pick up refuse, recycling early June 17 to 21

PIQUA — The city of Piqua is notifying residents of plans to pick up refuse and recycling early in the day during the week of June 17 for the safety and wellbeing of employees during the extreme heat predicted.

The forecast for the week includes high temperatures with heat indexes of over 100 degrees.

Sanitation workers will begin collection at 6 a.m. from June 17 to 21 to minimize time spent in the hottest part of the day. The city of Piqua asks customers to have their carts placed at the curb the night before their scheduled pickup to aid with this safety measure.

As a reminder, trash collection is not affected for the Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday, June 19. City offices are closed but refuse and recycling collection continues on its regular schedule.

The city of Piqua appreciates customers’ assistance in protecting employees and urges residents to take precautions for their own wellbeing too.