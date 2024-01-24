Piqua, West Milton experience water main breaks

Eamon Baird

[email protected]

PIQUA — The city of Piqua and the village of West Milton both experienced water main breaks on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The department of Piqua underground utilities received notice of a water main break at Sunset Drive and Dubois Drive on the west side of the city.

Kevin Krejny, Piqua utilities director, said crews were dispatched and as of 2 p.m. Wednesday were still working on repairing the break.

“Areas potentially affected are the 300 and 400 blocks of Sunset and the 1700 block of Dubois Drive. Residents may experience low water pressure or no water at the residents affected,” Krejny said.

If the water pressure in the affected area falls below 20 PSI, a local boil advisory could be triggered.

“Residents affected will receive notice via a brightly colored door hanger at their front door,” Krejny said.

In West Milton, service crews are in the process of repairing a water main leak at the corner of Jay Road and Locust Lane. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible, for the crew’s safety.

Jeffrey Sheridan, village manager of West Milton, said the leak was caused by a crack in the concrete that likely happened a couple weeks ago.

Sheridan said normally, the city can repair a water leak, but in this case, the city doesn’t have the equipment to fix the leak.

“We ran into several feet on concrete and had to avoid a fire hydrant,” Sheridan said.“We think the ground shifted and there was no way to repair it without consulting an outside company.”

Sheridan couldn’t confirm whether the recent cold temperatures caused the crack.

Sheridan added that at this time, the city is not under a water boil advisory, but because of this repair, Jay Road is down to one lane until 5 p.m. today, so drivers that must use the road are advised to use caution.

“Be prepared to slow down if using Jay Road,” Sheridan said.