Tuesday/Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team handled Stebbins 41-23 Wednesday at Tippecanoe High School.

The Red Devils improved to 11-5 overall and 10-3 in the MVL with the win, maintaining a share of first place in the Miami Division with Vandalia-Butler.

Tipp started the game with a 3-point play by Emily Aselage and a basket by Courtney Post to go up 5-0 and the Red Devils would never trail.

Mady Turner had a basket and Macey Griffin finished the first quarter scoring with a 3-pointer to make it 10-4 and opened the second quarter with another 3-pointer.

Tipp led 16-9 at halftime and increased it to 30-15 by the end of the third quarter.

Post led the Red Devils with nine points and Laney Cleckner added seven points — all in the second half.

Griffin, Savannah Clawson and Turner all scored six points each.

Piqua 52,

Fairborn 28

FAIRBORN — The Piqua girls basketball team improved to 3-13 overall and 2-12 in the MVL with a road win Wednesday.

Piqua trailed 7-6 after one quarter, but led 18-15 at halftime and blew the game open by taking a 37-19 lead after three quarters.

Butler 43,

Troy 22

VANDALIA — The Troy girls basketball team dropped a road game in MVL action at the SAC Wednesday.

Troy dropped to 5-13 overall and 5-9 in the MVL.

The Trojans trailed 11-6, 23-12 and 39-16 at the quarter breaks.

TUESDAY

Troy Christian 56,

Bradford 37

BRADFORD — The Troy Christian girls basketball team got a road win Tuesday night.

The Eagles led 19-12, 28-17 and 40-24 at the quarter breaks.

Karis Miller had a big game for Troy Christian, finishing with 18 points and three steals.

Brooklyn Lavy filled out the stat sheet with 11 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and four steals and Reign Wilkins had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Riley Orange added eight points and seven rebounds.

Vivian Harleman had nine points, six rebounds and four assists for Bradford and Brooklyn Crickmore had eight points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Ryleigh Dotson had seven points and five assists, Megan Wood had five points and Avery Helman had six rebounds.

