TPD investigates school threat, identifies suspect

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Troy Police Department is investigating a bomb threat received at Concord Elementary School on state Route 718 in Troy at the end of the school day on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

“During dismissal at Concord Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 23,” said a press release from Troy City Schools, “a vague threat was called into the main office. Although the threat was vague, we take these matters very seriously out of an abundance of caution for our students’ safety.

“We immediately informed the Troy Police Department, which sent officers to the school to assist with dismissal. All students were dismissed safely and without incident.”

It was after 3 p.m., said Troy Police Capt. Zac Mumford, and students had already been excused for the day by the time the police got the call, so students had been safely released to go home.

Mumford said the threat made told the school, “Don’t let your (expletive) kids out of school. This is a bomb threat.”

He said they take all threats very serious, but obviously a bomb did not go off, yet police began immediately working to investigate the threat.

By Tuesday evening, Troy Police identified a 14-year-old male from Troy as the suspect who made the threat to the school.

The incident remains under investigation by the Troy Police Department, Mumford confirmed. If anyone has any information about the incident, contact the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525.