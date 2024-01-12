Piqua wrestlers get win over Covington

COVINGTON — The Covington wrestling team honored one of its strongest group of seniors Thursday before Piqua came away with a 43-36 win at Covington.

Covington also honored former wrestler Chris Nutter, a 1987 state qualifier, who recently passed away. As a highlight, all three competing seniors won by pin in their final home dual.

Covington’s class of 2024 seniors – Michael Hagan, Kamden Hughes, Jericho Quinter, Carson Taylor and Chase Vanderhorst – are already the most successful class of wrestlers in the 52 seasons that Covington has competed in wrestling, with one more season to complete.

The group includes three state placers in Hagan, Quinter and Vanderhorst, another state qualifier in Taylor and a fifth wrestler, former youth state champion Kamden Hughes who would have joined his teammates at the OHSAA state championships if not for a tragic car accident that ended his competitive wrestling career, but from which he has shown incredible bravery in battling back through physical rehabilitation to make incredible progress each year.

The match came down to the final three matches.

Covington had a 36-25 lead when Piqua’s Landen Martin (190) and Hayden Barker (215) won by pins to seal the victory and Parker James (285) won by forfeit for the final margin.

Piqua’s Averi Wiley (106) picked up a pin over Eddie Deaton, before Covington answered with a pin by senior Carson Taylor (113) over Kaesen Hughes.

The matches continued to go back-and-forth as Piqua’s Logan Wells (120) pinned Henry Skaggs, before Covington senior Jericho Quinter (126) earned a pin over Seth Holt. Piqua’s Nikolai Kaye (132) then pinned Andrew Basye, before Covington senior Michael Hagan (138) pinned Alex Holt.

Covington then took a 24-18 lead, when Caleb Ryman (144) pinned Evan Hewitt, but Piqua rebounded to narrow the score 24-21, as Jackson Lambert (150) earned a 13-8 decision over Diego Lopez. Piqua then took a 25-24 lead with a 12-4 decision by Gavin Nelson (157) over Jack Blumenstock.

Covington once again regained the lead as Aveyen Meek (165) pinned Elijah Watkins. The Buccs were able to extend their lead to 36-25, with a Mason Epperson pin over Destined Drewberry before Martin pinned A.j. Garman and Barker pinned A.J. Reyes and James added the forfeit win.