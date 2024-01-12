Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:33 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Troy Smoke Shop on West Main Street.

-3:29 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Residence Inn on Troy Town Drive.

-3:25 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Fifth Third Bank on West Market Street.

-3:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at First United Methodist Church on West Franklin Street.

-2:21 p.m. criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 100 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

-9:41 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Fifth Third Bank on West Market Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.