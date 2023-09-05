Piqua’s 2023 pavement preservation program continues

PIQUA — The second phase of the city of Piqua’s 2023 pavement preservation program in underway.

The program will continue, according to a city of Piqua news flash, as Strawser Construction will be performing crack sealing work starting Sept. 6 to 14.

The general area where the work will take place is Candlewood, the neighborhood east of Pitsenbarger Park, Washington Road, Hemm Road, and South Main Street. For specific roads, please see the attached maps.

Traffic will be maintained on these streets and no parking signs will be posted.

This portion of the project is scheduled to be completed during this time frame but is weather-dependent. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Kenton Kiser, engineering technician, at 937-778-2045, or [email protected].