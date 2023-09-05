DeWine announces $100M to rid dangerous railroad crossings

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the availability of $100 million in funding to help local communities eliminate dangerous railroad crossings.

Ohio has approximately 5,700 railroad grade crossings, which are locations where roadways intersect with railroad tracks. Funding from DeWine’s new Ohio Rail Crossing Elimination Program will support the work of local communities to engineer construction projects to eliminate these crossings and pay matching funds that are required for additional support from the Federal Railroad Administration, said a press release from DeWine’s office.

“To compete for federal grants, communities need the resources to develop the projects, prepare federal applications, and commit matching funds to make Ohio’s grant applications competitive,” said DeWine in the release. “Railroad grade projects can be complex and expensive, and without state assistance, most communities do not have the resources to develop them. This program will provide support to get these projects moving in the right direction.”

Railroad grade crossings are both a safety hazard and a barrier to traffic, including emergency vehicles. Since the Federal Railroad Administration began collecting blocked crossing data in late 2019, more than 10,500 reports of blocked crossings in Ohio have been filed.

Municipalities can submit railroad crossing elimination projects to the Ohio Rail Development Commission, which will identify the projects with the best opportunities for federal funding and assist in developing these locations into competitive federal grant applications.

“Eliminating grade crossings has a ripple effect on safety for motorists, train operators, and first responders who are often delayed by blocked crossings. We’ll work with local communities in Ohio to ensure we maximize federal investment in Ohio,” said Scott Corbitt, chair of the Ohio Rail Development Commission, in the release.

The Ohio Rail Crossing Elimination Program was developed with support from the Ohio General Assembly, which allotted the funding for the program as part of Ohio’s operating budget.

More information about the program can be found at www.rail.ohio.gov/crossingelimination.