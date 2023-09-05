DAR sponsors essay contests for grade-schoolers

PIQUA — Students in Miami and Shelby counties are invited to participate in nationwide essay contests sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Students in grades 5-8 may participate in the American History Essay Contest, which was established to encourage young people to think creatively about our nation’s history and learn about an assigned historical topic. One essay at each grade level will be selected as the chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition.

Students in grades 9-12 may participate in the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest, which was established to encourage high school students to learn about someone who played a role in the American Revolution. One essay will be selected as the chapter winner and forwarded to the state competition.

For specific instructions and essay requirements, contact Mary Knapke, chair of the American History Committee for the local Piqua-Lewis Boyer DAR Chapter, at [email protected]. Completed essays must follow particular requirements. All essays must be submitted electronically and must be received by Monday, Oct. 16.

All chapter winners will receive a winner’s certificate and bronze medal. The high school winner of the Patriots of the American Revolution Essay Contest will also receive a $50 award.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization founded in 1890 and is dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.