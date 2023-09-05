Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

MONDAY

-1:53 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of South Wayne Street.

SUNDAY

-6:45 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Jacob S. Martin, 30, of Sidney, and Natalie A. Slife, 35, of Sidney, were charged with theft. Brian J. Wood, 40, of Sidney, was charged with theft, possessing criminal tools and possessing instruments of drug abuse.

-9:03 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of Orchard Road.

SATURDAY

-8:51 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at American Legion Post 184 on West Water Street.

FRIDAY

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Brook Street.

-7:20 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street.

-6:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Ulbrich’s Market on South Wayne Street. William A. Schrier, II, 30, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-3:14 p.m.: drug trafficking. John A. Henry, 60, of Concord Township, was charged with trafficking in drugs.

-3:05 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-2:55 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of Pinewood Avenue.

-1:01 p.m.: receiving stolen property. Valeska Y. Yasarys, 22, of Cloverdale, VA, was charged with receiving stolen property and complicity.

-9:46 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue.

-8:32 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 500 block of Harney Drive.

-8:16 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of Brentwood Avenue. Samuel M. Millbourn, 29, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.