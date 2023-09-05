Miami Valley Solar Co-op: Powering a sustainable future

DAYTON — Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has announced the launch of the Miami Valley Solar Co-op, bringing affordable and sustainable solar energy options to residents of the Miami Valley area, said a press release from the organization.

Building on the success of last year’s co-op, this initiative aims to empower homeowners with the knowledge and resources needed to harness the power of the sun. With the support of key partners, including the city of Dayton, Montgomery County, and various environmental organizations, the Miami Valley Solar Co-op is set to make solar energy accessible and affordable to the community.

In the co-op held last year, SUN made a significant impact, attracting 235 members who received invaluable education, roof assessments, and proposals from the co-op’s selected installer. As a result, 43 households and two nonprofits took a major step towards sustainability by choosing to go solar.

According to the release, Rex Miller, a satisfied co-op participant, said of his experience, “Before I joined SUN, I had already secured three estimates for the system. They were all fairly close in pricing but somewhat different in design but within the same kWh production. After the contractor was selected for SUN, I was contacted, and they came out and gave me a projected cost for a system very similar to those that I had already received but pricing was lower and within the parameters that SUN had accepted for their work. I was very happy with their work and professionalism. We’re very happy with the result.”

Kenneth Hamilton, another participant, also expressed his satisfaction, said the release, “My 28.86 kW solar array which has 78 panels (39 on each side of my barn) is up and running. Ohio Power Solutions did a fantastic job! They were extremely knowledgeable, professional, hard-working, and friendly. I would hire them again and I highly recommend them to anyone thinking about installing solar.”

The Miami Valley Solar Co-op offers homeowners a unique opportunity to explore the benefits of solar energy without the financial commitment upfront. Membership is free and does not entail any obligation to purchase panels. Once the co-op reaches a critical mass, Solar United Neighbors will facilitate the competitive bidding process among local installers. Co-op members will have the privilege of selecting a single installer to execute all installations and will benefit from group discounts. Going solar together not only saves money but also creates a supportive community of like-minded individuals and access to solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.

To learn more about the Miami Valley Solar Co-op and sign up, visit: www.SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/MiamiValley

To celebrate the launch of this exciting initiative, join us at a free launch event:

WHAT: Solar Power Happy Hour

WHERE: Fifth Street Brewpub – 1600 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45403

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 7, 4 – 6:30 p.m.

Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit organization that works in Ohio and nationwide to represent the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters. Solar co-ops are part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar at the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment, and advocate for fair solar policies.