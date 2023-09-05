Upcoming events at Tipp City American Legion Post 586

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has numerous upcoming events that are open to the public.

Sunday September 10. Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9.00. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Monday September 11 Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature a Skyline Spaghetti meal. The cost is $6.00 and serving will begin at 6:00 p.m. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable meal and an inviting atmosphere.

The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be closed Tuesday September 12th and Wednesday September 13th for Post improvements. Please bear with us during these days. The Post will reopen Thursday September 14 for normal operating hours.

Thursday September 14 Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have its weekly euchre games. Euchre will start at 7:00 p.m. with a cost of only $5.00 to participate in the card games. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

Friday September 15 Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature a cabbage roll meal with mashed potatoes, salad, roll and desert for $10.00. Serving to start at 6:00 PM until gone. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable meal and an inviting atmosphere.

Sunday September 17. Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9.00. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third Street, Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.