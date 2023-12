Former Piqua Fire Chief Brent Pohlschneider, along with his friends, family and colleges, celebrated his retirement from the Piqua Fire Department during reception at the Fort Piqua Plaza on Dec. 15, 2023. Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, left, is pictured talking with Pohlschneider, who retired after 31.5 years of service at the Piqua Fire Department; with last 8.5 years as fire chief.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today