Bowling Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys bowling team maintained a share of first place in the MVL Miami Division with a 2,217-1,951 win over Stebbins at Troy Bowl Wednesday.

Troy is 5-1 overall and in the MVL.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 232 and 212 for a 444 series and Rusty Kinstle had games of 199 and 193.

Ryan Kaiser had games of 155 and 177 and Kyle Wickman had games of 175 and 153.

Cooper Steiner rolled a 204 game and Cooper Gerlach added a 122 game.

Troy had baker games of 216 and 179.

TUESDAY

Sidney 2,400

Piqua 2,117

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team dropped a match to MVL leader Sidney on Tuesday at Breakpoint Entertainment,

The Indians are 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the MVL.

Jayden Miller led Piqua with games of 179 and 288 for a 467 series.

Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 174 and 255 for a 429 series and Daulton Funderburg had games of 148 and 179.

Austyn Potter rolled games of 158 and 126 and Chase Wright had games of 123 and 160.

Piqua rolled baker games of 144 and 183.

Fairborn 2,212,

Tippecanoe 1,979

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a MVL match at Bowl 10 Lanes Tuesday.

The Red Devils are 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the MVL.

Hunter Herzog led Tipp with games of 204 and 193 and Hayden Sherwood had games of 180 and 178.

Scott Lohnes had games of 184 and 165 and Brenden Blacketer rolled games of 135 and 147.

Conner DeMange rolled matching 140 games.

Tipp had baker games of 166 and 147.

MONDAY

Tippecanoe 2,024,

Piqua 1,878

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team got a win at Roll House Lanes Monday.

Conner DeMange led Tipp with games of 217 and 178 and Hayden Sherwood had games of 190 and 203.

Hunter Herzog rolled games of 156 and 224 and Brenden Blacketer had games of 119 and 154.

Scott Lohnes added games of 124 and 133 and Tipp had baker games of 165 and 161.

Dylan Jenkins led Piqua with games of 171 and 211 and Jayden Miller had games of 193 and 160.

Daulton Funderburg rolled games of 153 and 160 and Austyn Potter had games of 149 and 116.

Chase Wright rolled matching 130 games and Piqua had baker games of 139 and 168.

GIRLS

WEDNESDAY

Troy 2,239,

Stebbins 871

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team improved to 6-0 overall and 6-0 in the MVL with a win at Troy Bowl Wednesday.

Aiyana Godwin had games of 236 and 224 for a 460 series to lead Troy.

Kiandra Smith had games of 167 and 206 and Libby Burghardt rolled games of 223 and 124.

Kristin Sedam had games of 161 and 159, Baylie Massingill rolled a 227 game and McKinlee Gambrell added a 159 game.

Troy had baker games of 147 and 196.

TUESDAY

Piqua 1,589,

Sidney 1,532

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team improved to 6-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL with a win at Breakpoint Entertainment Tuesday.

Miranda Sweetman led Piqua with games of 164 and 160 and Allison Hicks had games of 166 and 125.

Adriana Emery had games of 113 and 152 and Macy Hall rolled games of 121 and 120.

Audrianna Kendall rolled a 113 game and Kaylee Eleyet added a 107 game.

Piqua had baker games of 148 and 90.

Tippecanoe 1,632,

Fairborn 1,261

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team improved to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the MVL with a win at Bowl 10 Lanes Tuesday.

Morgan Wolbers led Tipp with games of 206 and 141 and Amber Weldon had games of 137 and 155.

Mary McCormick rolled games 140 and 110 and Alyssa Lunsford had games of 127 and 117.

Marissa Hollen rolled a 163 game and Isabella Franklin added a 103 game.

Tipp had baker games of 106 and 127.

MONDAY

Piqua 1,448

Tippecanoe 1,383

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua girls bowling team got a win at Roll House Lanes Monday.

Macy Hall led Piqua with games of 140 and 138 and Kaylee Eleyet added games of 139 and 100.

Allison Hicks rolled games of 134 and 102 and Miranda Sweetman had games of 146 and 88.

Adriana Emery rolled a 124 game and Audrianna Kendall added a 97 game.

Piqua had baker games of 126 and 114.

Amber Weldon led Tipp with games of 136 and 107 and Morgan Wolbers had games of 113 and 123.

Mary McCormick had games of 117 and 111 and Isabellla Reynolds had games of 108 and 117.

Allyson Lundsford rolled a 130 game and Marissa Hollen added a 104 game.

Tipp had baker games of 100 and 117.