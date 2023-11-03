Police investigate theft at Shell on East Staunton Road

Ahmed

By Matt Clevenger

TROY- Detectives with the Troy Police Department are investigating an employee at Shell on East Staunton Road in connection with a theft of a large amount of cash that was reported at the business this week.

Employee Ahmed Ali, 40, of Huber Heights, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 31 on felony charges of theft, breaking and entering and safe-cracking. Ali is currently in custody at the Miami County Jail.

“It was a large amount of money,” Troy Police Detective Laura Blankenship said. “Basically, it was just an employee and they had access to the safe.”

Police were alerted to the theft at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, Blankenship said.

“That was when it was discovered by the owner,” she said. “It actually happened a little after 1 a.m.”

The case is currently still under investigation; Ahmed was arraigned on the charges and remains in custody at the Miami County Jail.

“He’s still currently incarcerated at this time,” Blankenship said. “It’s still an active case; search warrants have been served.”

“It shouldn’t take too long to finish up,” she said.