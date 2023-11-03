Tipp City Police Reports

Tipp City Police log

THURSDAY

-7:28 a.m.: traffic offense. Officers responded to a traffic offense at Hyatt and Park Avenue.

WEDNESDAY

-5:39 p.m.: reckless vehicle operation. Officers responded to reckless vehicle operation at Interstate 75 north exit 69.

TUESDAY

-4:40 p.m.: burglar alarm. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at PNC Bank on Main Street.

-2:54 p.m.: traffic stop. Officers responded at the Interstate 75 69 south on-ramp in Monroe Township.

-11:45 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Unoccupied Vehicle found after hours at Canal Lock Park.

Compiled by Eamon Baird