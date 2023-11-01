Police vehicle purchase order OK’d by Commissioners

By Eamon Baird

[email protected]

TROY — A purchase order for new police vehicles was approved by the Miami County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office requested six Ford SUV Interceptors from Bob Chapman Ford in Marysville. The cost of these vehicles is $271,368, and the order needs to be received by Nov. 15, to be approved for purchase in 2024.

In other business, the commissioners approved or authorized the following agenda items:

• To establish Fiesta Drive as a public thoroughfare of the Miami County Highway System, as requested by the county engineer’s office, to be maintained by the Concord Trustees. Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp inspected and determined that the 738.04 feet of this road is satisfactory to be included in the public highway system.

• Acknowledge the receipt of the county engineer’s equipment purchase cost estimate for 2024.

• Sign an employment verification for Jason B. Jacomet as a social services case aid for the Job and Family Services Department with a pay rate of $18.50 starting on Nov. 6, 2023.

• Set a date of Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, to hear a request for a change in zoning applications for Buckneck Farm LLC in Newberry Township and Keith Fisher of Newton Township.

• An execution of a Healthy Aging Grant Award Agreement for $256,402.99 with the state of Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) on behalf of the Miami County Department of Development. The grant period began on Oct. 1, 2023, and ends on Sept. 30, 2024.

• For Miami County Public Transit Director Sarah Baker to file an application and proposal for the 2024 to 2025 state fiscal year Workforce Mobility Partnership Program Grant through Regional Transit Authorities (RTA’s) for workforce mobility initiatives as authorized under federal transit laws and the state of Ohio with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).