Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-2:17 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Floral View Apartments on Long Street.

-2:14 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-1:12 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1400 block of Fleet Road.

MONDAY

-11:27 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-5:15 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of McKaig Avenue and Summit Avenue.

-4:21 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at One Stop Drive Thru on South Market Street.

-3:10 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 2200 block of Shamrock Lane.

-1:48 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Subway on South Dorset Road.

-10:18 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of Patton Street.

SUNDAY

-1:03 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-10:53 a.m. Disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1000 block of Mystic Lane.

SATURDAY

-9:17 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the U.S. Post Office on South Market Street.

-7:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-7:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-4:19 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1100 block of Maplecrest Drive.

-9:09 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Crescent Drive.

-9:01 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of South Crawford Street.

-12:17 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Buffalo Wild Wings on West Main Street.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.