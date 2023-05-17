Poultry Days bulk, pre-sale ticket sales end soon

VERSAILLES — Bulk Sales will end on May 31 or when sold out. There are less than 220 coolers available for sale. All bulk sales are online and in advance of the festival. Coolers must be purchased at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Delivery is offered for Friday, June 9 only, and coolers are delivered by noon. New, Friday delivery is improved for 2023 with the minimum order reduced from two coolers to a single cooler. Coolers can also be picked up on Friday, Saturday or Sunday of the Festival which will be held June 9-11.

The festival sold an astonishing 35,600 dinners last year and is aiming higher in 2023. This may be the largest barbecue in the U.S. This year three lucky people will find the Golden Ticket and win free chicken for life. Check VersaillesPoultryDays.com for details.

Individual chicken dinner tickets are available at Johns IGA, Park National Bank (Versailles) and the Versailles S&L. Each dinner costs $11 and comes with chips, applesauce, roll and butter and orange drink. Pre-Sale ticket sales end Wednesday, June 8. Individual tickets will also be available for purchase at the festival. Dinners will be served 3:30-8 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Come early since chicken sales are unpredictable and they may sell out earlier. The festival will be accepting credit cards in the Walk Thru and Drive Thru chicken lines as well as the Social Tent.

Poultry Days has a new ride company complete with a 50-foot Ferris Wheel. Wrist bands are available at Johns IGA, Versailles S&L and ACE Hardware in Versailles. Ride all day Friday, Saturday or Sunday for only $20 if you buy pre-sale. Wristbands will cost $25 at the festival. Purchase a pre-sale ticket and redeem at the festival for the day of your choice. Rides will operate 3 – 10:30 p.m. on Friday, noon – 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and noon – 8 p.m. on Sunday, subject to weather.

The festival will offer a Zip Line that will cost $5 or free to wristband holders. Rides are sponsored by Kings Command of Versailles and the Zip Line is sponsored by Homan Inc. – Vencomatic Group located in Maria Stein. The festival will also offer games and the ever-popular FFA Petting Zoo. Pre-sales wristbands will end on Wednesday, June 8.