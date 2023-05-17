DCP announces Bish Cooperative launch

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is excited to announce the launch of The Bish Cooperative.

Visit the Bish Discovery Center on the second Thursday of each month (starting in June) from 4-7 p.m. to buy or sell baked goods, fresh produce, handmade jewelry or art, honey, flowers/houseplants, macrame, ceramics, natural skincare, homemade candles or soaps and more.

If you’re interested in setting up to be a vendor or have questions, please email Megan Hammaker at [email protected] or call the nature center at 937-548-0165.

Be sure to like and follow The Bish Cooperative on Facebook for updates and announcements.