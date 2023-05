Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-11:51 p.m.: sexual imposition. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 2700 block of Troy-Sidney Road in Staunton Township. A male subject was arrested for sexual imposition.

-7:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 100 block of Vine Street in Bradford.

-4:49 p.m.: fraud. Deputies responded to a report of fraud in the 9000 block of Palmer Road in Bethel Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.