Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-11:30 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

-8:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of South Plum Street.

-7:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Michael Court.

-6:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-5:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of North Market Street and Foss Way.

-4:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Krystal N. Tucker, 33, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

-4:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.

-12:33 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a private property crash at Wendy’s on Archer Drive. William J. Worthington, 56, of Troy, was charged with DUI.

-8:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kettering Primary Care on South Stanfield Road.

-7:24 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of disturbance/fight in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

