Troy Police reports

Police log
TUESDAY
-11:30 p.m.: burglary. Officers responded to a report of burglary in the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue.
-8:23 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of South Plum Street.
-7:25 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Michael Court.
-6:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.
-5:59 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight near the intersection of North Market Street and Foss Way.
-4:54 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street. Krystal N. Tucker, 33, of Dayton, was charged with theft.
-4:10 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on West Main Street.
-12:33 p.m.: driving under the influence (DUI). Officers responded to a report of a private property crash at Wendy’s on Archer Drive. William J. Worthington, 56, of Troy, was charged with DUI.
-8:33 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kettering Primary Care on South Stanfield Road.
-7:24 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of disturbance/fight in the 700 block of East Canal Street.
Compiled by Matt Clevenger.