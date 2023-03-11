PPD locates missing child after asking for public’s help

By Mike Ullery

PIQUA — Piqua Police have located a missing child around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Police had asked for the public’s assistance to help find the juvenile a little earlier Saturday.

The child had been last seen near his home in the 400 block of South Downing Street in Piqua around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

He was wearing blue sweats and a blue coat with green and black shoes.

The juvenile has impaired vision and walks with his head “tilted to one side.”

Police had asked for anyone who had seen the child to call Miami County 911.