Piqua Commission honors retired FF Weer

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

PIQUA — Retired Piqua firefighter Bradley W. Weer was recognized for his 23 years of service to the city of Piqua during the Piqua City Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

The city passed a resolution in Weer’s honor stating, “therefore it be resolved by the Commission of the city of Piqua, Miami County, Ohio, all members elected thereto concurring that … in recognition and appreciation of the public service of Bradley W. Weer, with the city of Piqua, this Commission tenders its unanimous and respectful tribute by this resolution, which shall be a matter of public and permanent record …”

In other business, the Commission was introduced to an ordinance to establish how the city will publish a summary of each ordinance and resolution following the acceptance by Commission. The ordinance states the “publication method will be to the city of Piqua’s website in electronic format.”

According to Amy Welker, assistant city manager, it is “because of a decrease in options to utilize a newspaper.” Citizens will be welcome to come into the city office to get a hard copy of resolutions and ordinances.

The second reading will be March 21 and the third and final reading will be April 4.

The Commission also approved the following resolutions:

• A purchase order to SHI International Corp. for the purchase of Cisco Systems for the IT department for an estimated cost of $104,372.43;

• Purchase of LED streetlights for the power system department for a cost not to exceed $300,000;

• A purchase order to Fire Safety Services Inc. for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatuses for the fire department for a cost not to exceed $306,095.50; a grant will cover $230,545.45, and the city will pay the remaining portion;

• Application for renewal of farmland in an agricultural district.

Also Tuesday, during a joint meeting between Piqua City Commission and the Washington Township Trustees, John Swallow and Ed McMacken were both appointed to the Board of Trustees of Forest Hill Union Cemetery. This was the only item on the agenda for the joint meeting.