Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of York Lane.

-7:47 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 200 block of South Dorset Road.

-7:29 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 400 block of Glendale Drive.

-7:22 p.m.: possession of drugs. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of South Mulberry Street and East Canal Street. Michael R. Binion, 40, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana and obstructing official business.

-5:38 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Meijer on West Main

Street. Zakiyya L. Marshell, 34, of Dayton, was charged with theft.

-5:43 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Garden Manor Apartments on Crescent Drive.

-4:59 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive.

-3:11 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Saint Mary’s Tool and Die on Floral Avenue.

-2:42 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.

-10:42 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Dollar General on North Market Street.

-9:39 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Wendy’s on Archer Drive.

-7:39 a.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at the Healing Tree on Public Square Southwest.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.