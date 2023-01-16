Programs to help families understand Alzheimer’s, dementia

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is partnering with the Dayton Metro Library to offer two programs in January providing comprehensive information about Alzheimer’s disease and answering questions about dementia-related behaviors.

The programs are being offered free to the community at the following times and locations:

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m.- noon on Friday, Jan. 20, at Dayton Metro Library – Main Branch, 215 E. Third St. in Dayton. Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Dayton Metro Library – Southeast Branch, 21 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton.

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“These programs offer valuable information about both Alzheimer’s disease in general and the behaviors caused by dementia,” said Dayna Ritchey, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter program director. “For families who are just now facing an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, as well as those who have been living with this disease for years, it can be challenging to know where to turn when you have questions. These programs can help.”

During Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, attendees will learn the ways in which Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors will teach participants that behavior becomes a powerful form of communication as people living with dementia lose the ability to use language. However, some of these behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Changing behaviors throughout the stages of dementia can be particularly challenging for families to understand and deal with,” Ritchey said. “If you’d like to learn to manage those behaviors, or you just have general questions about dementia, we would love to see you at one of these programs.”

There were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, and that number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.”

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.