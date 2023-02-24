Public invited to Piqua Reutilization Program event

PIQUA — The Piqua Improvement Corporation (PIC) is inviting citizens, developers, and interested parties to attend the land reutilization program (LRP) Open House at the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St. in Piqua, on Wednesday, March 1 at 4 p.m.

The purpose of the program is to acquire blighted properties and solicit proposals from prospective purchasers in order to return them to productive use and improve the quality of life for the Piqua community.

The open house is designed to introduce the program and explain the process to respond to a request for proposal to acquire a property. Attendees will be able to ask questions about the program and receive more information about the application process.

The open house is open to the public and anyone with an interest is invited to attend.