Ruffin promoted in OSP Office of Criminal Investigations

Columbus – On Feb. 12, Lieutenant Eric R. Ruffin was promoted to the rank of staff lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Staff Lieutenant Ruffin will remain in his current assignment in the Office of Criminal Investigation, Security Services.

Staff Lieutenant Ruffin began his Patrol career in October 1998 as a member of the 132nd Academy Class. He earned his commission in April of the following year and was assigned to the Piqua Post. As a trooper, he also served at Capitol Operations, the Patrol’s Training Academy, Criminal Investigations, Security Services and the Executive Protection Unit. In 2017, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Expo Center. As a sergeant, he also served in Security Services. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant to serve as Security Service commander.

Staff Lieutenant Ruffin served in the United States Army from 1992 to 1997.

