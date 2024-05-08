Public Square to be closed to traffic for Troy car show

TROY — Troy’s Public Square will be closed to traffic on Saturday, May 11, for the annual Troy Main Street Car Show.

Starting at 9 a.m. on May 11, parking will be closed on all four quadrants of the Square, on Main Street from Cherry Street to Walnut Street, and on Market Street between Water Street and Franklin Street. The Square and all four quadrants will be closed to traffic from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Square and on the adjacent blocks. For more information on this event, visit www.facebook.com/troymainstreet.